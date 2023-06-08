Drake Sends Romantic Birthday Wishes To Artist Lilah

Drake's "Search & Rescue" cover star Lilah may be more than just a friend to the megastar rapper gauging from the level of affection his public birthday message displayed!!!

Drake spread a little Gemini love Tuesday, referring to Lilah as his "inspo," "confidant" and "heart" ... not typical terms for someone you only consider a friend.

Earlier in the day, Drake and J Hus dropped a new dancehall ditty titled "Who Told You" where Drake gave her a shoutout ... "So Lilah Pi, don't make my eye cry/Let me hold your controller, I'm not one of the controllin' guys I want you to touch road with the girlsdem, and socialize/Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes I know the vibes, I know the vibes."

It was just a couple months ago when Lilah's face (part of it, at least) had fans under the impression Drake had linked up with Kim Kardashian ... but turns out, it was Lilah.

Lilah reshared Drake's message while adding a "4L" hashtag of her own to the image.