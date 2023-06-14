Flau'jae Johnson On Latto Music Vid Omission, 'Why Wouldn't You Put Me In It?'

Play video content Baller Alert

LSU hoops star Angel Reese appeared in Latto's new music video for "Put It On Da Floor Again", but there was no sign of her teammate Flau'jae Johnson -- who literally did a remix of the same song last month -- and she clearly feels some type of way!

Remember, Johnson -- who's signed with Roc Nation -- freestyled to Latto's hit single in May and despite having to re-do it due to lyrics that referenced the 9/11 attacks, the song went viral.

In fact, Latto reached out to Johnson about the remix, saying it was dope ... but a few weeks later the Atlanta rapper dropped her music video with Cardi B and Reese, not Johnson ... and many were wondering why.

"Latto she hit me about it, the day before. She was like 'I want you to be in the video.' I was like 'I'm in LA right now. But yeah we can make it happen...' But we didn't make it happen," Johnson explained to Baller Alert this week.

"Her people never hit my people. I seen she had asked Angel like a week before. And I was like 'ok, maybe she ain't really want me in the video for real but she had to ask cause we kind of had a relationship before and she put Angel in it.'"

Johnson continued, saying at the end of the day, she's just happy Reese made the cut ... 'cause that's good for women's college basketball! She's just doesn't understand why she was left out.

"I didn't really care because Angel was in it and that was a big moment for women's basketball, and at the same time, why wouldn't you put me in it? It just makes sense."

"I did the remix, it went viral!" Johnson said.

The SEC Freshmen of the Year says hopes one day she and Latto can do a song together.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Johnson also told us earlier this month she wants to collab with J. Cole.