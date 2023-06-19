21 Savage, Flau'jae Johnson Host Youth Basketball Camp for Father's Day

21 Savage spent his Father's Day being a wholesome father figure to dozens of kids at a youth basketball clinic hosted by his own org ... and with plenty of celeb assistance!!!

The "Her Loss" rapper recruited NBA ballers like Nassir Little of the Portland Trail Blazers, Jay Scrubb and Kevon Harris of the Orlando Magic, London Johnson from the NBA G League Team Ignite and NCAA champ Flau'jae Johnson.

They were all there to coach the kids on the basketball skills needed to get to the next level.

21's Leading By Example Foundation camp partnered with the nonprofit Freedom Is a Choice Inc to launch the camp.

The event was designed to help kids who grew up just like him -- the player's ages ranged between 10 to 13 years old, and the camp was held in his hometown neighborhood of Dekalb County, GA.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

21's got a lil' game himself ... he's been in the lab with Lethal Shooter perfecting his jumper.