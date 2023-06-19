Saucy Santana Threatened with Lawsuit After Missing $25K Pride Performance

Saucy Santana being a no-show for his Memphis Pride event is potentially about to cost him a bundle -- the event organizers are demanding the money they already paid.

A rep for One Memphis One Vision tells TMZ Hip Hop they paid "Material Girl" rapper $25K in advance of the performance for this past weekend -- but, in light of his absence, they want all of it back ... even if that means installments.

So far, the company says Saucy hasn't ponied up a cent.

We're told they booked Saucy, and he even helped promote the event on IG -- but then he missed the performance ... apparently, due to a flight delay.

OMOV tells us it shelled out thousands on a personal vehicle -- because Saucy refused to use Uber Black -- which Saucy's team paraded around in all day, despite his absence.

The rep thinks Saucy has no respect for their nonprofit, which advocates for youth battling HIV/AIDS ... and they even griped about his fancy schmancy tour rider!!!

Saucy's tour rider didn't win him any friends either -- we're told his list of needs includes several bottles of tequila, cans of Red Bull, and boxes of chicken. OMOV says it provided all of the above, and it wasn't cheap.

The organizers say the sole purpose of the event was to get people tested, and while fans flocked to the doors ... OMOV says they dipped out once they realized Saucy was a no-show.

OMOV says it's prepared to file a lawsuit this week if they don't get a refund.