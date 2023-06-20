Wyndham Clark Slugs Booze Out Of U.S. Open Trophy In Wild Post-Win Bash

Play video content TMZSports.com

Wyndham Clark wasted no time celebrating his U.S. Open victory on Sunday ... TMZ Sports has learned he hit up an L.A. hot spot just hours after securing the big win -- and while he was there, he chugged booze right out of his new trophy!!

The scene at Delilah was awesome ... the 29-year-old got up on a platform in between some tables at the West Hollywood lounge -- and after one of the guys he was with threw some alcohol in his new prize, Clark went to town!!

You can see in video we obtained, he slurped down the drink ... before he fired up the small crowd that had gathered near him with a series of fist pumps.

Eventually, Clark went back to his trophy for more booze too!!

Witnesses tell us ... everyone inside the joint was going crazy for the golfing star -- who kept the bash going into the wee hours of Monday morning.

Of course, Clark had every right to party his face off ... he fended off Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler to take home his first-ever major at the tough Los Angeles Country Club course.