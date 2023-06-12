PGA Golfer Tackled By Security Guard While Celebrating Friend's Tournament Win

Play video content Twitter / @RBCCanadianOpen

A security guard was left saying "sorrey" after the Canadian Open on Sunday ... when he mistakenly LAID OUT a PGA Tour golfer who ran onto the green to celebrate his buddy's big victory!!

The wild moment went down shortly after Nick Taylor nailed a 72-foot eagle putt to win the tournament on the fourth playoff hole in Toronto ... which made him the first Canada native to win the event in more than half a century.

Adam Hadwin -- who finished tied for 12th place in the same tourney -- was super stoked for his fellow Canadian's historic win ... so he grabbed a bottle of champagne and sprayed it as he darted toward Taylor.

But one security guard went into protective mode before Hadwin could even get near the big winner ... 'cause he rushed over and put the pro's ass on the grass!!

A group of people darted over to check on Hadwin right after the brutal hit ... but thankfully, he wasn't injured. Taylor looked upset over it all ... yelling as he watched his friend get laid out.

Hadwin has been a good sport about it all, though ... cracking jokes and having a playful interaction with Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen.

Hadwin's wife, Jessica, also laughed off the situation ... saying, "I'm thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled."