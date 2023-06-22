T.I. Rejects Comparisons of His New Film to Ice Cube's 'Friday'

This One's a Hood Classic On Its Own!!!

T.I. is slamming comparisons between his upcoming film and Ice Cube's game-changing comedy, "Friday" -- because why can't 2 things be great at the same time?!?

The trap music architect called the parallels "a thief to joy" ... responding to a meme that polled whether his "Da Partments" flick would top Cube's classic.

It's not the kind of talk you'd expect from a legendary rapper who's been as competitive as Tip, but proclaiming your film to be on the same iconic level as "Friday" is, undoubtedly, a pretty bold statement to make.

In a separate promotional IG clip, T.I. promised the film will deliver fans explicit "uns" ... uncensored, unhinged and unapologetic content, along with the best laughs Atlanta has to offer.

DC Young Fly helped produce the film alongside T.I., and Lil Duval and Karlous Miller serve as executive producers. T.I. says it's coming to Tubi's platform in the very near future.

