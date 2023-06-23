Drake Follows Raptors Rookie Gradey Dick On IG After Draft Day Shout-Out

Drake might be wearing Gradey Dick's jersey after all ... 'cause after the Toronto Raptors rookie gave Drizzy a shout-out at the NBA Draft, the rapper followed him on IG -- and Dick is hyped!

ICYMI, Toronto selected the former Kansas guard with the 13th overall pick in the draft on Thursday, which went down in Brooklyn, New York. Dick, while meeting with reporters, said his first mission as a Raptor was to become besties with Drake.

"Gotta get out there, see Drake. I haven't seen him a bunch, but I'm looking forward to that," the 19-year-old said at the press conference.

"[Becoming boys with Drake], that's the goal. I need him to wear my jersey. That's my priority."

Well, Drake got the message ... and since Dick's jersey won't be on sale yet, the Toronto rapper and Raptors super fan followed him on Instagram for the time being.

Dick was stoked and showed fans that the Champagne Papi verified account was officially one of his followers.

"Come on," Dick said. "Champagne Papi!!!"

It's safe to say Dick, who spent one season with the Kansas Jayhawks, had a GREAT Thursday ... Dream of being an NBA player fulfilled, and a follow from Drake.