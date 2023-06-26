Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse Back on Airbnb, Ken's Hosting Free Overnight Stays

Calling all Barbie girls -- Barbie's IRL Malibu Dreamhouse is going back up on Airbnb -- and this time, Ken's hosting two FREE overnight stays!!!

The life-size Dreamhouse -- located in the heart of Malibu, of course -- just got a pretty pink glow-up, and it's going to be listed on Airbnb a couple of days before the anticipated movie hits theaters.

Airbnb says Ken will host two lucky winners for individual overnight stays on July 21 and 22 ... the listing goes up July 17 at 10 AM PT and Airbnb says two people will be selected and can bring a friend for a free night at the real-life Barbie house.

Play video content Hogwash Studios

The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom pad is 3 stories and it's decked out with a private theater, hobby room, outdoor disco dance floor, hot tub, and an infinity pool ... not to mention sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

Remember, the Dreamhouse went on Airbnb back in 2019 with a $60 nightly price tag to honor the 60th anniversary of the iconic doll, and the property has since overgone a makeover ... so this is an even better deal!!!

To celebrate the super rare listing, Airbnb says it's going to make a donation to Save the Children ... and the lucky winners also get to take home their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.