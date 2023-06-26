Country Star Zach Bryan Trolls Daniel Jones Onstage At Concert, 'Go Birds!'

Daniel Jones apparently can't go to a concert without getting crap from Eagles fans ... 'cause the New York Giants star got trolled by country star Zach Bryan -- all while he was onstage in front of thousands of fans!!

The moment went down during the "Something In The Orange" crooner's big show at Forest Hills Stadium in NYC over the weekend ... when Jones hopped on the mic and lent his own vocals during Bryan's hit song, "Revival."

A gut wrenching go birds out of @zachlanebryan. But round 5 was just as good as the 1st non the less. pic.twitter.com/8CtcWUEumq — Ben Klau (@ben_klau) June 25, 2023 @ben_klau

But, little did Jones know, it ended up being a setup ... 'cause right in the middle of the tune, Bryan yelled out, "Go Birds!!"

As it turns out, Bryan started backing the Giants' big rivals when he started dating a girl from Philly. They've since broken up, but the musician reportedly still lives in the City of Brotherly Love.

It's gotta sting for Danny Dimes -- after all, Bryan's Eagles got the best of the G-Men in 2022 ... taking three wins, including a postseason victory.