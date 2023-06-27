Drake Receives Key To Memphis After Rescheduling Tour Stop

Play video content Instagram / @mklowery

Drake rescheduled his Memphis stop of his "It's All a Blur" tour without warning ... but his ties to the city still have some serious perks.

The Toronto-born rapper was honored with a key to the city by Memphis City Council Monday for name-dropping the city throughout his lyrics over the years.

Drake's dad hails from Memphis and was also on hand for the ceremony ... he joked the only honor his hometown ever got him was access to the local hotel up the street.

Also up the street is FedExForum ... which was supposed to host Drake and 21 Savage's "It's All a Blur" concert on June 29, which now has a new date of August 6.

His July 1 date in Columbus, OH has also been rescheduled for October 9 without any explanation.