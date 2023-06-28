Casanova Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison, But GF Says It'll Be A Breeze

Casanova was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison ... but the Brooklyn rapper's girlfriend says their fort is secured.

In a series of IG posts, Cas' partner Swaggy Jazzy disputed reports from earlier this month that Cas had his face damaged after being attacked in prison.

Jazzy scoffed at haters who predicted Cas would be slapped with the 60-year sentence he was facing and placed her focus on her fashion brand Dope Emporium.

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, released a statement about the sentence sending a strong message, saying “Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence. At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout."

He continues, "Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”

Cas was hoping for leniency in the sentencing after renouncing his gang ties in a letter to the judge ahead of sentencing.