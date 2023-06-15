Casanova Renounces Gorilla Stone Gang Ties In Leniency Letter To Judge

Casanova is begging a judge for mercy ahead of his sentencing after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and RICO charges ... and he wants the court to know he's no longer associated with the gang that got him into trouble in the first place.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the embattled Roc Nation rapper lays it all out in an emotional letter to the judge ... in which he fully renounces his gang ties to the Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods and promises to continue speaking out against gang life.

Casanova says he's not denying he's made some bad decisions, after all, he did plead guilty to the drug trafficking charge ... saying he used the gang life to build an image in the rap community and sell music but insisting he no longer wants to live that life.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 36-year-old Brooklyn native also pointed to his hard upbringing and lack of a father figure as catalysts for his dip into the crime world but says music created a positive outlet for him.

Casanova thinks the government painted his raps as predominately violent ... but says that doesn't accurately reflect all his material.

He plans to speak out against gangs while locked up and says he's made new acquaintances to assist with his mission.

Casanova also submitted dozens of letters from family, friends, and colleagues vouching for his character and is hoping the judge takes it into account during his sentencing so he can serve his sentence and get back to his normal life and family.