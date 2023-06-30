Kevin Spacey Allegedly Performed Oral Sex On Sleeping Victim, Sexual Assault Trial Prosecutors Claim

Kevin Spacey was a 'sexual bully,' according to prosecutors in his sexual assault trial.

Spacey's trial began Wednesday in London, and prosecutors laid out their allegations, including one where a man claims he passed out while drinking and smoking with Spacey, only to wake up hours later with Spacey allegedly on his knees, performing oral sex on him.

They also say one of Spacey's drivers complained about him being very "touchy-feely" while sitting in the passenger seat.

The driver claimed Spacey got more inappropriate over time, touching his leg and rubbing his neck and eventually groping him "in an aggressive way."

The jury was also told Spacey allegedly manhandled a man backstage at the Haymarket Theater in the West End ... adding he was grabbed "with such force it was painful."

Spacey has denied committing any of the 12 sexual assaults with which he's charged involving 4 men.

