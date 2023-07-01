Massive Tornado Hits Alberta on Canada Day

A scene straight out of 'Wizard of Oz' is unfolding in the Great White North -- namely, a humongous tornado ripping through a hilly countryside ... and on a national holiday at that.

Footage has been making the rounds Saturday, which shows a massive twister traversing along Didsbury, Alberta -- where storm chaser Aaron Jayjack has been documenting the natural disaster all morning ... and posting stunning, close-up footage of the tornado.

As he notes in his narration of it all, the tornado is absolutely massive and it's sweeping up everything in its path. He even gets some good shots of how high it goes ... and its height, too, is quite staggering.

Jayjack says the tornado was hitting homes and other parts of properties -- including farms, it seems -- as it carried itself along ... and, as he mentions in his clip, there's debris and dirt flying everywhere. The tornado is also incredibly thick ... not to mention wide. Reports say it was estimated to be about a mile or so across -- so, obviously, this thing is deadly.

The local Royal Canadian Mounted Police says it received reports of extensive damage, as well as some injuries ... but no word yet on how many people were hurt or killed.