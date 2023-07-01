Target Sued for Ruining Valentine's Day by Selling S'mores without Marshmallows

Cupid's arrow won't hit the Target bullseye any time soon -- the megastore is getting hit with a lawsuit from a guy who claims some missing marshmallows tanked his Valentine's Day.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Donte Cross is comin' after the retailer for false advertising, which he says traces back to a bag of S'mores Bark Crisps -- a $4 online item.

Cross says he picked up the sweet treat for a loved one, but "discovered the absence of visible marshmallows" when the bag was opened -- adding the grub didn't resemble or taste like what was described on the packaging.

He claims his loved one was filled with disappointment and chucked the bag at Cross ... telling him, "This has no marshmallow."

Cross says the sticky situation upended his Valentine's Day celebration, not to mention the embarrassment it caused. He feels deceived by what he says is Target's false advertising.

The unhappy customer says he's suffered emotional distress over the whole ordeal and is coming after Target for unspecified damages.