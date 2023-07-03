Robert De Niro Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Dead at 19

The 19-year-old was found dead sitting in a chair, inside a New York City apartment Sunday afternoon, law enforcement tells TMZ. We're told there were no obvious signs that led to his death. He was found by a friend who hadn't heard from him in a few days and was checking in on him.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. 😞 Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."