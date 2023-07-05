Jalen Kitna Pleads No Contest To Disorderly Conduct, Felony Charges Dropped

The felony child pornography charges against Jalen Kitna have been dropped, TMZ Sports has learned ... after the ex-Univ. of Florida quarterback reached a deal with prosecutors on Wednesday.

Jalen, the son of ex-NFL star quarterback Jon Kitna, appeared in an Alachua County, Fla. courtroom to enter a guilty plea to two misdemeanor counts of breach of the peace, disorderly conduct ... and in exchange, the five felonies he was facing were dismissed.

Jalen spoke in court after making the plea ... apologizing to his family and friends -- while adding, "The valuable lessons that I’ve learned through this whole deal have been very helpful. I’m looking forward to applying those things and moving forward.".

Judge Susan Miller-Jones placed Kitna on six months' probation for each count but did not levy a fine.

As we previously reported, the 20-year-old former college football player was initially hit with five counts of possession of child porn back in November 2022 ... after authorities alleged he had shared images of exposed pre-pubescent females on a popular social media messaging platform.

Jalen, according to his rep, had insisted throughout the case that he believed the females in the images were of legal age.

Jalen's attorney, Ron Kozlowski, said in a statement following Wednesday's plea deal that it was all "a correct and fair result in this case, and the state clearly agrees."

We've reached out to prosecutors for comment, but so far, no word back yet.