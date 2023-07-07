Cardi B Shuts Down Rumors She Doesn't Write Her Raps: 'Come To a Studio Session!'

Cardi B is shutting down the notion she's always using a ghostwriter, saying she actually pens her raps ... including her latest, greatest collaboration!!!

Spotify's Head of Urban Music Carl Chery reacted to Cardi's new "Point Me 2" feature with positive praise ... "I don’t care who writes it. Cardi B is hard AF!" ... but the "Bodak Yellow" rapper got wind of his comments and dared him to pull up to the studio to see the magic pen for himself!!!

She also posted the track's credits to prove there weren't any extra names clouding her greatness!!!

On Friday, the "Point Me 2" video made Cardi a music trending topic once again and her presence shined the spotlight on Fendi Da Rappa, a rising Chicago spitter who just signed with Irving Azoff's Giant Music.

The song is already doing well on iTunes and is nearing one million YouTube views in just 24 hours.