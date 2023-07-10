Peso Pluma's Security Flattens Stage-Crashing Fan

Play video content

One Peso Pluma fan is learning the hard way the singer's security team doesn't mess around -- 'cause the fan got crushed while pulling an onstage prank!!!

The linebacker-worthy leveling went down this weekend at the Mexican singer/rapper's Palm Desert, CA concert ... and you can see the fan sneak onto the stage behind Peso's back as he and the band prepared to take their final bow.

Peso didn't see the guy creeping up, but one of his security guards did, and reacted accordingly ... knocking the guy on his back with a vicious shoulder charge!

What's even crazier, the bruised fan might be thinking it was all worth it ... because Peso actually helped the fan to his feet, hugged him and even kissed him on the forehead.

Peso is on top of his game … his new album "Génesis" just topped the Latin Billboard chart, which might explain the fan’s excitement.