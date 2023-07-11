Jamie Foxx Recovers Lost Purse for Woman in Chicago

Jamie Foxx isn't just out and about as he recovers in Chicago -- he's saving the day for women in distress, and his act of kindness was captured on video.

This video is pretty wild ... it shows Jamie in a chauffeur-driven SUV roll up next to a group of people riding through downtown Chicago on a pedicab. They were all thanking him profusely for returning a purse.

The man who posted the video says his mother had lost her handbag, and apparently, Jamie found it ... and somehow tracked down the group. You clearly see him smiling and hopping back into his ride after handing her the purse.

It's yet another clear sign of how well Jamie's doing these days. TMZ broke the story ... he was swinging away at a Topgolf driving range over the weekend, and showing no ill effects as he had a chill night with a small group of family and friends.

