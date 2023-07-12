Britney Spears Rips Victor Wembanyama's Security, Demands 'Public Apology'

Play video content

Britney Spears is still furious with Victor Wembanyama's security ... calling his use of physical force in Vegas last week completely unnecessary -- while demanding he issue a public apology.

The "Toxic" singer opened up about the situation Tuesday in a video posted to her Instagram ... after she says she heard a local radio host say she deserved to be hit in the face for touching Wemby.

She called out the station for the opinion ... explaining in all her years of touring and being in public around rowdy fans -- her security team has never taken things that far.

"I've been with the most famous people in the world -- *NSYNC at one time," she said. "Girls would like literally throw themselves at them. On my way into the place, actually, I was knocked down by like three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture. My security not one time touched them or even came near them."

"Point being," she continued, "I didn't appreciate the people saying that I deserved to be hit, because no woman ever deserves to be hit."

In her video, Spears also recounted the July 5 scene from her perspective once again ... saying she was backhanded so hard in the face that she went down to the floor and needed to be picked up by her best friend.

Of course, video TMZ obtained showed she never hit the ground after being struck -- though the sunglasses on her face were knocked to the floor.

She went on to say the San Antonio Spurs star's security apologized to her at her table inside Catch restaurant at The Aria some 30 minutes following the incident ... but he, Wemby and the team have yet to publicly say they're sorry -- something she clearly wants.

It's the second time in the last week Spears has spoken about the incident ... she previously wrote a lengthy note on Instagram, saying all she had wanted from Wembanyama outside the eatery was to "congratulate him on his success."

As we reported ... Las Vegas Police investigated the incident, but decided against filing charges.

