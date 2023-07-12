Dan Hooker Also Breaks Face During UFC 290 Fight, 'Annuda Scratch'

"Anudda scratch"

That's Dan Hooker describing HIS BROKEN FACE ... another of the serious injuries he sustained during his war of a fight vs. Jalin Turner at UFC 290.

Of course, 33-year-old Hooker won the fight by split decision (both men showed amazing heart and skill) ... but didn't escape the scrap unharmed.

We knew Hangman broke his wrist ... in fact, Joe Rogan asked Dan about it in the Octagon after the fight, with Hooker now famously saying, "It's just a scratch!"

But, not the only scratch.

After getting checked by doctors, Dan was told he also suffered a facial fracture near his right cheekbone (likely from a huge head kick JT landed in the 2nd round). Hooker shared a photo of the X-ray on social media, and captioned the pic, "Anudda scratch"

Hooker, now ranked 10th in the lightweight division after the dub, will now have to rest up and heal before he takes another fight.