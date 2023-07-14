SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Defends Kim Kardashian Selfie and Italy Trip

Play video content SAG-AFTRA

Fran Drescher is clapping back against criticism she hung out with Kim Kardashian at a publicity event in Italy amid contract negotiations between actors and studios.

The actress and President of SAG-AFTRA, addressed the controversy -- specifically a 'selfie' she took with Kim K -- during a press conference Thursday announcing thousands of actors were going on strike while bringing all TV and film production to a grinding halt.

Drescher insisted, "That wasn’t a selfie," adding, "I’m a brand ambassador for a fashion company and so is Kim. I had only met Kim seconds before that publicity picture was taken."

Fran continued, "It had nothing to do with being at a party or having fun – it was absolute work … We work, that’s what we do."

The photo, snapped at the Dolce & Gabbana soiree, was shared on social media, which quickly went viral, causing all the turmoil.

One actor tweeted, "We're asking to be better compensated by the studios and Fran Drescher is mugging for the cameras in Italy. The optics look f---king terrible."

Another one wrote, "Hey @frandrescher, why are you gallivanting around when our strike is looming? Super bad look."

During her speech Thursday, Fran also pointed out she regularly stayed in touch with SAG-AFTRA colleagues in L.A. during the heated discussions while she was in Europe.