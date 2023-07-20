'Final Destination' In Real Life, Woman Dies After Logs Fall on Car in Crash

A woman in Florida suffered a horrific death after her car collided with a log truck -- causing the contents to tumble onto her vehicle ... a terrifying ordeal that's eerily familiar to "Final Destination" fans.

The 25-year-old woman was driving her SUV on SR 200 Tuesday around 12:45 AM when the incident went down. According to Florida Highway Patrol, she was in the outside lane behind a semi-truck that was hauling logs, but allegedly wasn't keeping a safe distance.

The woman reportedly hit the truck, which caused the lumber to fall on her car -- the Fernandina Beach local was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

If this sounds like something out of a horror movie, it is ... because 2003's "Final Destination 2" -- a franchise known for freaky deaths -- featured a scene involving a fatal car crash and falling logs.

In the movie, Kimberly, played by A.J. Cook, has a vision of the fictional Route 23 pileup in New York, killing 18 people. The devastation starts after logs fall off a truck, smashing through a cop car and killing the officer.