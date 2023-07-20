Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Final Destination' In Real Life, Woman Dies After Logs Fall on Car in Crash

'Final Destination' IRL Fatal Car Crash With Log Truck ... Lumber Falls On Car

7/20/2023 9:48 AM PT
truck carrying log
Getty

A woman in Florida suffered a horrific death after her car collided with a log truck -- causing the contents to tumble onto her vehicle ... a terrifying ordeal that's eerily familiar to "Final Destination" fans.

The 25-year-old woman was driving her SUV on SR 200 Tuesday around 12:45 AM when the incident went down. According to Florida Highway Patrol, she was in the outside lane behind a semi-truck that was hauling logs, but allegedly wasn't keeping a safe distance.

The woman reportedly hit the truck, which caused the lumber to fall on her car -- the Fernandina Beach local was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

If this sounds like something out of a horror movie, it is ... because 2003's "Final Destination 2" -- a franchise known for freaky deaths -- featured a scene involving a fatal car crash and falling logs.

In the movie, Kimberly, played by A.J. Cook, has a vision of the fictional Route 23 pileup in New York, killing 18 people. The devastation starts after logs fall off a truck, smashing through a cop car and killing the officer.

What makes this week's real-life tragedy even more ominous is its location -- in the movie, Kimberly is heading to Florida for spring break when the pileup occurs.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later