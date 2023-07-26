Bronny James Doing Well, LeBron and Savannah Relieved, More Tests Needed

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bronny James Doing Well, More Tests Needed ... Parents Relieved

7/26/2023 1:00 AM PT
bronny james
IMAGN

Bronny James is doing well enough after his health scare that his parents are "relieved," sources with knowledge tell TMZ Sports.

IMAGN

LeBron and wife Savannah put everything on hold Monday after Bronny suffered cardiac arrest while practicing at USC.

DISPATCH AUDIO

TMZ broke the story ... Bronny, who was unconscious, was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center and taken to the ICU.

We're told Bronny is doing much better ... well enough that his parents are calmer. Not to say, of course, they're not anxious to know what caused Bronny's heart to stop, but they seem to have gotten enough reassurance from his doctors to tamp down the fear. One word used to describe them -- "optimistic."

Getty

One sign that must have reassured LeBron and Savannah -- Bronny was only in ICU for a short time.

Our sources say doctors still need to perform more tests to determine what triggered the cardiac arrest.

