Jake Paul Gifts Barber Brand New Rolex, 'I Didn't Have Cash!'

Forget money, Jake Paul paid his personal barber with something far more special this week -- gifting his go-to guy a brand new Rolex for keeping his hair on point ahead of his big boxing match against Nate Diaz!!

The Problem Child flew in JB Always Fresh -- a famous hair stylist/businessman in his own right -- from Canada to Puerto Rico to get a fresh cut before heading to Dallas for fight week ... and made sure to thank the "best barber in the world" for his service.

"He's a young hustler," Paul said. "I love and respect young hustlers."

In a clip of the gift presentation that Paul posted on his social media page ... you can see the boxer revealed the classic Oyster Perpetual Rolex -- which comes with at least a $5,000 price tag -- and JB refused to believe it, thinking the whole thing was a skit.

"I'm being serious," Paul said. "It's a nice little Rolex. I'm being deadass."

"I'm being for real. It's yours, bro."

JB -- real name Jamiel Bustos -- was emotional over the gesture ... thanking his client for going above and beyond for him.

"Yo, oh my God. You don't know how much this actually really means to me bro," JB said. "I've met over like a thousand millionaires in my whole lifetime, I've met a bunch of other influencers, creators ... dude, this is like some real, genuine stuff."