LeBron James Takes Bronny out for Dinner After Health Scare

Lebron James took the whole fam out for dinner in L.A. Friday night ... and his son, Bronny, was right there by his side looking better than ever.

The Lakers legend was spotted heading inside Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica with his wife, Savanah, and his kids Bryce, Zhuri and, of course, Bronny, who was the main attraction after his medical scare this week.

Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ, which show Lebron arm and arm with Bronny, who appears strong and alert.

This is great news after what happened Monday when 18-year-old Bronny went into cardiac arrest while working out at the University of Southern California's Galen Center.

TMZ broke the story ... and the 911 audio revealed just how frightening and chaotic the incident was for Bronny, who initially fell unconscious, but was awake by the time paramedics transported him to Cedars Sinai Medical Center for treatment.

Play video content

Bronny, who was recruited to play for U.S.C's basketball team in the fall, felt well enough to be released from the hospital Thursday.