Travis Scott's Old, Super Rare Ferrari Up For Sale For $4 Million

If you want to drive the LaFerrari to Jamba Juice just like Travis Scott, here's your chance ... the super rare Ferrari that the rapper once owned is now up for sale!!

And, get this, TMZ Sports has learned Floyd Mayweather's car guy is actually the one who helped it hit the open market.

Here's the deal ... Scott purchased the 2014 LaFerrari back in 2019 ... but sold it a few years later when he wanted an Aperta instead.

It eventually landed in the lap of Obi Okeke -- aka Dr. Bugatti ... the man who helps Mayweather with his massive car collection.

Okeke realized the LaFerrari -- a 1 of 499 -- had crazy value, given its rarity AND the fact that it was owned by the Utopia musician ... so he sold it to a Ferrari dealership in Silicon Valley for a pretty penny.

Now, the guys at the dealership have listed the whip -- and are expecting it to net them around $4 MILLION.

It's a hefty price tag ... but certainly worth it -- after all, the car's got a V12 engine that helps it scoot from 0 to 124 MPH in under 6.9 seconds!