Selena Gomez Organ Donor Francia Raisa Wears Bikini for Beach Birthday Celebration

7/31/2023 11:19 AM PT
Selena Gomez is posting thirst traps by sea, and her organ donor, and former BFF, is doing the same by land ... with some super sexy bikini action on a beach volleyball court!!!

Francia Raisa continued her birthday celebrations Sunday in Malibu, showing off her curves -- and her scars from the kidney she donated to Selena -- as she played volleyball with friends.

It was another scorching hot summer weekend in the 'Bu, and Francia made it hotter ... leaving little to the imagination in a skimpy swimsuit that matched her sunglasses and hair.

Francia showed off her athleticism ... serving some aces and bouncing around in the sand.

7/27/23
The beach day capped off Francia's birthday week, which included an olive branch of sorts from Selena, who wished her well with a social media post after their recent falling out.

selena gomez Francia Raisa

As we reported ... in the wake of Selena's birthday message, Francia followed her back on social media and told paparazzi there's no more beef between them.

selena gomez instagram

Now that Francia's following Selena on Instagram, she's probably seen Selena's weekend thirst traps she posted from a boat ride.

Francia's easy on the eyes too ... and it seems we've got a friendly competition for who can do hot girl summer the best.

