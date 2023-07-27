Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Selena Gomez's Organ Donor Francia Raisa Says There's No Beef After Birthday Post

SELENA GOMEZ ORGAN DONOR FRANCIA RAISA SAYS THERE'S NO BEEF ... Birthday Wish a Cure-All?!?

7/27/2023 5:59 PM PT
IT'S BEEN SQUASHED
Selena Gomez's organ donor says there's no bad blood between them ... but as for their relationship status, it's not so cut and dry.

Francia Raisa was in West Hollywood on Thursday when a photog asked her about Selena wishing her a happy birthday the day before ... which seemed to be an olive branch amid their falling out.

selena gomez Francia Raisa

Francia says she got a lot of birthday messages and appreciates everyone who sent one ... but she's not singling out Selena here.

When Selena posted the birthday note on Instagram, Francia was not following her fellow former child actor ... but she's since followed Selena back.

Check out the video ... Francia initially laughs off a question about them being on good terms ... but when asked again later, she tells the photog there is no beef between them.

4/30/23
LET'S CHANGE THE TOPIC
Remember ... Francia revealed their friendship was broken once Selena said in an interview that the only person in Hollywood she was close to is Taylor Swift.

Francia, who donated a kidney to Selena in 2017, took offense and unfollowed Gomez ... and later claimed she was being bullied online by Selena fans.

selena gomez Francia Raisa

Now, Francia is hinting everything is cool with Selena ... but she's still being coy about their true relationship status.

Old news is old news!
