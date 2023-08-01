Dave Portnoy Creates One Bite Pizza Festival With 'Top Of The Top' Restaurants

Play video content TMZSports.com

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is making any pizza lover's dream come true -- assembling some of the most famous pie joints for a massive festival ... and he's dubbing it the biggest of its kind.

El Pres -- who's reviewed more than 1,000 pizza places over the years -- spoke with TMZ Sports about his latest venture in the food industry ... the One Bite Pizza Festival, which is slated to go down September 23.

"I'm super psyched about it," Portnoy said. "I've always wanted to do a pizza festival, but I never gave it a ton of thought, because I didn't think it was possible."

But after brainstorming with his partner, Medium Rare -- the company behind events with guys like Shaquille O'Neal, Travis Kelce, and Rob Gronkowski -- Portnoy put together a roster of restaurants that he deems the best of its kind.

"Anybody who's a pizza fan, if you go look at the list of the pizza places that are involved in this, there has never been a better assembling of pizza places in the world ever."

"We have the top of the top of the top pizza places all participating."

Portnoy's foray into the biz started over an office convo about whether he could eat pizza every day for the rest of his life -- he made reviews of the spots he visited, made an app to help users find his top-rated restaurants, and even created his own frozen pie brand.

Now, Dave is bringing all his favorites in one place for people to chow down on some slices ... all while enjoying tunes from Teddy Swims, Barstool band Pup Punk and DJ IRIE.

The One Bite Fest goes down September 23 in Coney Island ... so fans have plenty of time to make room in their stomachs.

"There hasn't been ever in the world a bigger grouping of the best pizza places. This is it."