Boston Police Officer Injured Going Down Children's Slide in Viral Video

Play video content

A police officer in Boston was no match for a children's playground ... the cop got busted up while hurtling down a slide, and it's all on video.

As you can see, the video starts with some metallic banging noises as the camera focuses on the bottom of the kiddie slide ... and then all of a sudden a uniformed police officer comes flying out of the chute.

The officer is face down as he zips out of the slide feet first, and almost flies over the edge. Folks behind the camera are laughing as the cop skids across the ground, then he drops an F-bomb as he stands up.

It's unclear if the cop had his gun on him when he went down the slide -- which is in City Hall Plaza -- but he's at least wearing a utility belt and some of his gear goes flying off on his way down.

Boston Police told WBZ News the officer in the video was injured on the slide, but has not missed work as a result.