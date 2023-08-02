Yankees' Domingo German Going To Rehab For Alcohol Abuse ... Placed On Restricted List

New York Yankees star Domingo German -- who threw a perfect game earlier this season -- is heading to rehab for alcohol abuse, the team announced.

The Yankees said in a statement Thursday the pitcher will be placed on the restricted list while he's away from the diamond. New York officials added the submission to the inpatient treatment program was voluntary.

"It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being," the team said. "We will respect his privacy as he begins this process."

German had been having an up-and-down season before leaving the team Thursday ... while he threw a perfect game in June, he was also just 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA.

This is not the first time German will be away from the Yankees for a period of time ... you'll recall, the 30-year-old was also suspended 81 games in 2020 after MLB officials said he violated the league's domestic violence policy in 2019.