UFC's Song Yadong Says He Was Robbed By Four Men At Gunpoint

Play video content

UFC fighter Song Yadong just revealed he was robbed at gunpoint by four men earlier this week ... and his friend, who was with him at the time, was pistol-whipped during the alleged gas station robbery.

"For the first time in my life, I was held at gunpoint," the 25-year-old bantamweight fighter said on Thursday.

"Last night, my friend and I drove back to Sacramento from San Francisco. On the way back, we were robbed by four black men at gunpoint."

Yadong (20-7) admits he was a bit tipsy when the incident happened.

"When we got there, those four Black people who robbed us were already there," Yadong said. "They're not following us, they're waiting for the victim."

Yadong -- who last fought in April -- says after they grabbed water at the gas station store, they were approached and held at gunpoint while the perpetrators demanded their valuables. Song says his friend was pistol-whipped.

"The man told him to hand over his money, his wallet, his necklace, and hit him with the handle of his gun," Yadong said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Yadong says he's happy he and his friend are alive to tell the story and advised anyone being robbed to give the thieves whatever they want ... or "you're screwed."

The specific location of the incident is unknown, but we reached out to San Francisco and Oakland Police.