NASCAR's Noah Gragson Suspended After Liking George Floyd Meme

Noah Gragson's getting taken out of the driver's seat after liking a meme that mocked George Floyd -- and he's owning up to the fact that he screwed the pooch.

The race car driver -- who competes professionally for NASAR's Cup Series -- was suspended indefinitely Saturday by his stock car team, Legacy Motor Club, which announced he was being benched just a day before the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway ... in which Gragson was supposed to participate.

I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media.

I understand the severity of this situation.

I love and appreciate everyone.

I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple. https://t.co/PCX6iMJxRF — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) August 5, 2023 @NoahGragson

That ain't happening now -- Josh Berry is now taking his place. LMC denounced Gragson's social media activity by saying his actions "do not represent the values of our team."

As for Gragson himself, he's apologized ... writing, "I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media. I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."

It's unclear when NG hit the like button for this Instagram meme, but it was pretty offensive. The image shows the live-action version of Sebastian the crab from 'The Little Mermaid,' with Floyd's face superimposed. A caption reads, "Under Da Knee, Under Da Knee."