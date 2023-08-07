Jose Ramirez Claims Tim Anderson's Ghosting Him After Brawl, Wants To Apologize

Jose Ramirez says Tim Anderson's giving him the cold shoulder after their wild, mid-game brawl on Saturday ... claiming he's made several attempts to apologize directly -- with no luck.

The Cleveland Guardians star released a statement shortly after MLB handed him a three-game suspension as a result of the incident ... praising Anderson as a "very good baseball player" and sharing his regret over his actions, according to Hector Gomez.

Ramirez said he always strives to be a role model for the young players on his team ... and he wasn't trying to start trouble prior to throwing hands with the White Sox shortstop.

In fact, Ramirez said he has been trying to make things right with Anderson ... but so far, he's been ghosted.

The best part of the Tim Anderson-Jose Ramirez fight is both the second base umpire and Cleveland radio broadcaster going from baseball mode to boxing mode in the snap of a finger. pic.twitter.com/89uEX4aCN4 — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) August 6, 2023 @JoeGiglioSports

"I’ve been trying to reach out to him directly and apologize but haven’t received an answer," Ramirez said.

"I want to reiterate apologies for my behavior and as always my goal is to help my team to win and reach the postseason."

Anderson -- who was knocked out during the brawl -- was suspended six games for his role ... and several other players, managers and coaches received lesser punishment.