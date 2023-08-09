Lil Wayne Leaves Studio Just To Accept Billboard Award

I Left The Studio Just To Be Here!!!

Lil Wayne's historic career was stamped yet again last night as he was inducted into the Billboard Hip-Hop Hall of Fame ... an honor that apparently interrupted his studio time.

Weezy F. Baby embraced Billboard Executive Director Gail Mitchell and thanked the fans for their undying support … and also told the audience he was in the midst of recording when his team told him he had to be at the awards!!!

The veteran rap star assured the crowd he would be returning to the studio after he finished hobnobbing at the event … presumably to work on his long-awaited 'Carter 6' album.

Outside the venue, he and Nas shared a loving moment with their daughters while posing for pics.