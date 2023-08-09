NBA Star Anthony Edwards Fined $50k For Chair-Swinging Incident

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will be writing a hefty check to the NBA -- the All-Star guard was just hit with a $50,000 fine as a result of his postgame chair-swinging outburst last season.

Remember, Edwards picked up a chair and moved it in frustration as he ran toward the tunnel after the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Wolves from the playoffs back on April 25 ... with two female Ball Arena workers claiming they were hit by the seat, suffering undisclosed injuries.

Anthony Edwards cited for assault based on this chair swinging pic.twitter.com/h2uc3dGA8x — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 26, 2023 @hoops_bot

The 22-year-old hooper was cited for assault the day after the incident ... charges his attorney slammed as "baseless" at the time.

The league announced Wednesday those charges were dismissed last month ... and with the criminal investigation closed, it was now free to hand down punishment on the 2020 first-overall pick.

The fine is pretty significant ... but it's not the first time he's had to cough up some big dough to the Association -- back in 2022, he was fined $40K for making a homophobic comment on social media.

Luckily for Edwards, he's reportedly made around $30.7 million through three seasons in the NBA alone.