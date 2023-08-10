WNBA Star Kahleah Copper Goes Off On Reporter During Presser, 'You For Real?!'

Play video content Chicago Sky

WNBA star Kahleah Copper got into it with a reporter after a loss this week ... going off about his question and firing back with a heated response before abruptly leaving the press conference.

The interaction went down following the Chicago Sky's matchup against the Minnesota Lynx at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday ... and despite Copper's 23 points, her team fell 79-88.

During the post-game media availability, the three-time All-Star was asked about the lack of bench scoring after a solid outing from the supporting players the game prior ... and let's just say it struck a chord with Copper.

"What they gotta do?! What they do last game?! That's a real question?!" the hooper asked. "You for real!?"

He definitely was ... and when Copper realized that, she gave a basic answer before storming off the stage.

"So what they gotta do? Score, right?! Alright, bet!"