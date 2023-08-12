21 Savage Sings Along With Beyoncé During Her Atlanta Concert

Did anyone know 21 Savage was such a HUGE Beyoncé fan? Well he is, and so much so the rapper was belting out her hits all night at her concert in Georgia.

21 posted several videos on Instagram showing his love for Bey’s music as she performed to a packed audience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, part of her wildly popular Renaissance World Tour.

Play video content

Check out the footage … 21 is having a blast singing along to Bey’s “1+1” and "Dangerously In Love 2" from the crowd — and maybe a little too much fun because he seems a bit out of tune.

But that’s ok — it’s all just barrel of laughs.