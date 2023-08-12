Kelly Slater Says Surfing Community Planning To Support Maui Wildfire Victims

Play video content TMZSports.com

The wildfire disaster in Hawaii is breaking hearts across the world, including those in the surfing community ... and, according to Kelly Slater, it's now planning to step up in a big way to help victims -- by sending boats, supplies and cash.

The 51-year-old surfing legend explained the plans to TMZ Sports this week ... after flames have ravaged Maui and the Big Island during August.

"Everyone within our surf community is rallying to get boats in, supplies, donate money," Slater said out at LAX, "but that's all not organized yet."

The reason for the delay, according to Slater, is all the debris blocking the harbor, including boats that have caught fire near the piers ... as well as the lack of power in the affected areas.

"There's still a lot of people not in touch with family because they don't have cell towers and power there and they're blocked off on both sides actually," Slater said, "the north and southern side from Lahaina got blocked."

Slater -- who holds 56 championship tour victories -- says several of his friends have been impacted by the blazes ... with some even running for their lives.

"One friend lost everything he owns but he was able to save his dog and a backpack and that was about it," Slater said.

"I know at least two friends, right now, that lost their houses -- actually three. I just got a text about another one, but that's just the beginning."

“According to those who have been doing the recovery, (…) that was the number that they found people who were outside of the buildings. We have not yet searched in the interior of the buildings,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen says about the current death toll of the Maui fires. pic.twitter.com/gKgTs4OV0j — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 11, 2023 @TODAYshow