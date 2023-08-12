Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Go Out To Dinner Amid Rumors of Tension

Play video content BACKGRID

Selena Gomez enjoyed a girl's night out with her kidney donor, Francia Raisa, in L.A. Friday, putting to rest any rumors of tension between them.

The two were mobbed by paparazzi wildly snapping photos and shooting video after they had dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.

Selena and Francia, both dressed to the nines, disappeared into the back of a waiting car, which then drove away.

Their get together comes at an interesting time. Despite their up and down relationship over the past year, Francia recently told a photojournalist there was no bad blood between her and the singer/actress. It appears she was right on the mark, given last night's outing.

As we've reported ... Selena and Francia were longtime friends who first met at an event many years ago while they were actors in separate TV shows.

In 2017, Selena revealed she needed a kidney transplant because of her battle with lupus. Francia stepped up and offered one of hers to Selena, who was happy to accept, and the kidney transplant was a success.

Then, five years later, Selena told a reporter Taylor Swift was her only real friend in Hollywood, prompting Francia to write "interesting" in the comments section of an Instagram post discussing the matter.

Selena responded, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know." Still, it created some friction between them and rumors started circulating they were no longer buddies.

