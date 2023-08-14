Actor Donnie Yen Has Lavish Surprise Birthday Party In Italy, Paul Anka Performs

Donnie Yen had one helluva 60th birthday party ... a lavish surprise bash in Lake Como, Italy ... and it looks like no expense was spared.

Our sources tell us the "John Wick: Chapter 4" star's wife, Cissy Wang, organized the surprise party ... flying out 150 guests into Villa Pizzo in Lake Como to celebrate the birthday boy.

Play video content

The evening's special guest ... none other than Paul Anka!!!

Paul performed his timeless hit, "My Way," for Donnie and his guests.

Donnie, who plays Caine alongside Keanu Reeves in the latest 'John Wick' flick, had lots to celebrate during his Italian getaway ... because he also marked 20 years of marriage.

The actor and his wife renewed their vows on the shores of Italy's most famous lake ... the happy couple was dressed to the nines, as were their son and daughter.

Donnie and his son also slipped into tuxedos for a family photo shoot outside an Italian villa ... posing in front of a classic car with his wife and daughter, who were wearing extravagant dresses.