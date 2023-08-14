Ezekiel Elliott Signing With Patriots, Will Wear No. 15
8/14/2023 2:25 PM PT
Ezekiel Elliott's got a new home and a new number ... the former Dallas Cowboys star said Monday he's signing with New England -- and he'll wear No. 15 when he gets there!!
Elliott announced the move on his X page just minutes ago ... writing, "One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots."
Adam Schefter reports Zeke's getting a 1-year deal with his new team that could be worth up to $6 million.
Ezekiel Elliott tweeted that he’s signing with the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/ZZNSm6ciYV— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023 @AdamSchefter
The tailback had been one of the best runners in the league after Dallas took him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft -- leading the NFL in rushing yards twice and earning three Pro Bowl selections.
His production, though, waned over the past couple years ... and following Tony Pollard's emergence as a lead back in the 2022 season -- the Cowboys parted ways with Elliott this past offseason.
But the 27-year-old seems very open to the new start -- he even revealed Monday he's going back to the short hairdo he rocked during his rookie year in Dallas for the occasion.
Get ready, Pats fans ... a 1-2 punch of Zeke and Rhamondre Stevenson is coming!!