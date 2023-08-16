UFC Star Vicente Luque Cool W/ Zuckerberg Fighting In UFC, Respects MMA Approach

Play video content TMZSports.com

Vicente Luque, one of the best MMA fighters in the world is not only down with Mark Zuckerberg fighting in an actual UFC fight, but the welterweight title contender tells us he actually respects the way the Meta CEO has approached the sport.

TMZ Sports broke the story on Tuesday ... despite the Elon Musk vs. Zuckerberg fight falling apart, all signs point to the $100 billion man planning to take an MMA fight against a pro fighter in Dana White's promotion, and Zuck has the support of the boss.

But, how do UFC fighters feel about the inexperienced tech mogul, who started training Jiu-Jitsu during COVID-19, entering their territory, and could a fight like this actually be made?

"I definitely think [a Zuckerberg fight is] something that can happen. It does seem like he's really disciplined," Luque, the #10 ranked welterweight told us.

"He not trying just to hype all this stuff. He's trying to work the right way, build himself little by little from the ground up. And I respect that a lot."

Of course, Mark has trained with some of the best fighters in the world, including Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski.

As for who he'd fight, Vicente says ... "I think it has to be a fight that makes sense"

Luque added ... "I think it has to be a guy that has kind of like the same level of experience, you know, because competing in combat sports is something that is not only about the technique and the skills you have, it's also very mental. So I feel like that would be an important thing."

And, Dana's on board. After Zuck said he would "share details on my next fight when I'm ready," we contacted White, who clearly supports his friend's venture into the combat sports world.

"I have said since day 1 Mark is a very serious guy," Dana told us. "He loves the sport and is training hard. I believe he is serious about fighting in the UFC."

We also talked to Luque about his win over the legend, Rafael dos Anjos, last weekend in Las Vegas at UFC Fight Night.