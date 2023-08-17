Druski Launches '4Lifers' Sports Agency, Signs Florida Star Princely Umanmielen

Druski is starting his own sports agency, but his first client is no joke -- the superstar comedian is signing Florida Gators star and NFL Draft prospect Princely Umanmielen!!

TMZ Sports is told Druski -- who boasts millions of followers on social media -- is launching the athletics branch of his 4Lifers brand ... with the defensive standout coming on board as his inaugural signee.

Umanmielen is widely regarded as one of the top defensive ends in the country ... and has been named to the Chuck Bednarik and Lombardi Award watch lists this season after racking up 39 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles for the Gators in 2022.

Before making his way to Gainesville, 6'5", 254-pound Umanmielen was a four-star recruit out of Manor, Texas.

And, we're told while Druski likes to be playful on social media and with his comedy career, this isn't something he's taking lightly ... and he wants to make a serious name for himself in the industry.

"Launching 4Lifers Sports Agency allows me to combine my two passions -- sports and entertainment," Druski tells us.

"Our team is committed to providing athletes with the resources, support and marketing opportunities to grow on and off the field. The process begins today with Florida Gators star Princely Umanmielen’s addition to our family."

Druski has built quite the portfolio in the sports world recently ... he's already a co-owner of Fan Controlled Football's Shoulda Been Stars.

In fact, when he joined forces with the league, he made it clear he understood the responsibility that came with the role.