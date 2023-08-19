Kevin Durant Sparks Up At Drake Concert

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Drake concert was far from a drag, but NBA superstar Kevin Durant was spotted taking one at the rapper's big show on Wednesday ... blowing smoke in the air right from his VIP seats.

TMZ Sports has obtained video of the Phoenix Suns hooper vibin' out at the 6 God's "It's All A Blur" tour stop at KIA Forum ... and he appeared to be locked in on the performance.

Now, it's unclear which of God's Plants K.D. was enjoying ... but we have our guess, considering the two-time champion was at the forefront of getting cannabis removed from the NBA's banned substances list.

In fact, Durant even admitted commissioner Adam Silver could smell weed on him when they met on the matter ... claiming he didn't have to do much persuading, as they were both on the same page.

