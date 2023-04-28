Kevin Durant Inks Lifetime Deal With Nike

Kevin Durant is gonna "do it" for the rest of his life -- the NBA superstar just signed a contract with Nike that will keep him with the shoe giant until he takes his last breath.

The two sides announced the massive news on Friday ... saying they're both thrilled to be attached at the hip for decades to come.

"When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership," KD said, via Boardroom.

"We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal."

The 34-year-old NBA champion first teamed up with the Swoosh as a rookie in 2007 ... and has released 15 signature shoes over the course of his career.

KD's contract is super rare, but not unheard of -- the only other athletes to get the honor are Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Not only will the brand continue to release KD shoes and merch, but it will also continue to help with his foundation and initiatives to expand the game of basketball to communities throughout the world.