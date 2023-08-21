Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Year of Marriage with Ben Affleck, Teases 'Dear Ben Part II'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially one year into marriage -- the honeymoon's over -- and she's marking the milestone with a sneak peek of a new song all about him.

On Sunday night, the singer posted a couple shots from their wedding day -- both of them rocking massive smiles, of course.

In her caption she dropped some lyrics from her upcoming track, "Dear Ben Part II" ... saying, "Dear Ben, Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my, This is my life."

She threw in a couple of hashtags, too -- one being the song's title, and the other reading, "This Is Me Now," the name of her upcoming album where the track will live.

You'll recall, the OG track, "Dear Ben," came out over 2 decades ago ... on the album, "This Is Me ... Then."

As we reported, Ben and Jen tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, but threw the big party at Ben's beautiful 87-acre property in Georgia the following month -- it seems she's counting the anniversary based on the GA bash, not their legal marriage day.

Play video content MARCH 2023 Getty